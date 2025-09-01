Afghanistan earthquake death toll rises to 800, with 2,500 injured, Taliban government spokesman says, reports AP.
01-09-2025
Officials say a strong earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least 250 people and injured at least 400 others, reports AP.
