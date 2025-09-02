Maratha quota protesters celebrate at Azad Maidan as Manoj Jarange announces victory after 5-day fast.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 16:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Maratha quota protesters celebrate at Azad Maidan as Manoj Jarange announces victory after 5-day fast.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maratha
- quota
- protest
- Azad Maidan
- Manoj Jarange
- fast
- reservations
- public employment
- education
- victory
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Will leave Mumbai by 9 pm today if Maharashtra govt issues GRs on Maratha quota demands: Manoj Jarange.
We have won: Manoj Jarange tells Maratha quota stir protesters in presence of ministers.
Manoj Jarange gives Maharashtra govt deadline of two months to issue GR stating Marathas and Kunbis are same community.
Govt has promised to pay compensation to kin of Maratha quota stir victims in a week: Manoj Jarange.
Maharashtra govt has promised to withdraw cases against Maratha quota agitation protesters: Manoj Jarange.