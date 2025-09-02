Trump's use of National Guard during Los Angeles immigration protests is illegal, a judge rules, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 19:01 IST
Trump's use of National Guard during Los Angeles immigration protests is illegal, a judge rules, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- National Guard
- Los Angeles
- immigration
- protests
- illegal
- judge
- ruling
- military
- use
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Judge Declares National Guard Deployment Illegal in California Immigration Protests
Federal Judge Blocks National Guard Deployment in California
eDreams ODIGEO Blocks Listings in Illegal Israeli Settlements
Federal Judge Halts National Guard Deployment in California
Tense Standoff: High Court Adjourns Hearing Amid Maratha Protests