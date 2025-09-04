French president says 26 countries have pledged troops for a reassurance force for Ukraine after fighting ends, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:48 IST
French president says 26 countries have pledged troops for a reassurance force for Ukraine after fighting ends, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Army Hosts Global Defence Attaché Briefing to Address Peace and Security
Agreement Marks New Chapter in Manipur Peace Process
India Advocates for Swift Resolution in Ukraine Conflict
Germany Poised for Expanded Role in Ukraine Peacekeeping
Poland's Stance on Safe Skies Amid Ukrainian Conflict