Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman writes to states expressing gratitude for GST overhaul.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 15:36 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman writes to states expressing gratitude for GST overhaul.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
All states came together to give relief to common man through GST rate cuts, says FM in letter.
Max Estates Ventures into Gurugram with Ambitious Residential Project
Delhi BJP Gears Up for Flood Relief Efforts Across Northern States
Prime Minister's Aid: A Visit to Flood-Stricken Northern States
Arbour Investments strikes ₹75 Crore Investment deal with Maharaja Dream Homes in Dombivli, sets New Governance Benchmark for Affordable Housing