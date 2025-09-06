Left Menu

Very confident that industry will pass on GST rate cut benefits to consumers, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 16:56 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

