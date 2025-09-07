Left Menu

Indian men's hockey team wins Asia Cup title after beating South Korea 4-1 in final, qualifies for next year's World Cup.

PTI | Rajgir | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:20 IST
Indian men's hockey team wins Asia Cup title after beating South Korea 4-1 in final, qualifies for next year's World Cup.

Indian men's hockey team wins Asia Cup title after beating South Korea 4-1 in final, qualifies for next year's World Cup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Irfaan Ali Sworn in for Second Term in Guyana: Promises Prosperity

Irfaan Ali Sworn in for Second Term in Guyana: Promises Prosperity

 Global
2
Grisly Murder Uncovered: Love and Betrayal in Kanpur

Grisly Murder Uncovered: Love and Betrayal in Kanpur

 India
3
Injury Controversy: PSG and France's Football Dispute

Injury Controversy: PSG and France's Football Dispute

 Global
4
Delhi's Political Storm: Inundation Sparks Heated Debate Between AAP and BJP

Delhi's Political Storm: Inundation Sparks Heated Debate Between AAP and BJP

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025