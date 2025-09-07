Indian men's hockey team wins Asia Cup title after beating South Korea 4-1 in final, qualifies for next year's World Cup.
PTI | Rajgir | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:20 IST
Indian men's hockey team wins Asia Cup title after beating South Korea 4-1 in final, qualifies for next year's World Cup.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
England's Historic Triumph: Record-Breaking Victory Over South Africa
England Crush South Africa in Historic ODI Victory
Lalbaugcha Raja: A Delayed Yet Triumphant Immersion in the Arabian Sea
Bengal Triumphs Over Jharkhand with Stellar Performance in Siechem Trophy
Pedersen Sprints to Victory in Thrilling Vuelta Stage Finish