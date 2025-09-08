Indian women's hockey team thrashes Singapore 12-0 in Asia Cup pool match in Hangzhou, China.
PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 08-09-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 14:11 IST
Indian women's hockey team thrashes Singapore 12-0 in Asia Cup pool match in Hangzhou, China.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian women's hockey
- Asia Cup
- Singapore
- Hangzhou
- victory
- sports
- competition
- team
- win
- tournament
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan Shine in Dominant Victory Against Singapore
Manpreet Singh Dedicates Asia Cup Victory to Punjab Flood Victims
Alcaraz Reclaims US Open Trophy Amidst Dramatic Sports Highlights
Striking Advocates Achieve Victory: Police to Appear Physically in Delhi Courts
Alcaraz's Triumph at US Open Highlights Spirited Sports Weekend