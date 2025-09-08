SC asks EC to consider issuing necessary directions for acceptance of Aadhaar in Bihar SIR.
SC, however, asks EC to ascertain genuineness of Aadhaar submitted for establishing identity of voters in Bihar SIR.
SC asks EC to consider Aadhaar as 12th prescribed documents for establishing identity of voters in Bihar SIR.
SC asks EC to consider Aadhaar as document for identity of voter in Bihar SIR, clarifies its not proof of citizenship.
