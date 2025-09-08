PM to inaugurate 3-day combined commanders' conference of armed forces in Kolkata from Sep 15: Official.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-09-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
PM to inaugurate 3-day combined commanders' conference of armed forces in Kolkata from Sep 15: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU Political & Security Delegation to Visit India for Strategic Talks
Jerusalem Bus Stop Shooting Sparks Security Surge
HCLTech Welcomes Amitabh Kant as Independent Director to Boost Growth Strategy
Springboks Look to Future Despite Defeat: Erasmus Outlines 2027 World Cup Strategy
ADB Urged to Update Health Strategy to Tackle New Challenges in Asia-Pacific