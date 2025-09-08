A train collides with a double-deck bus in Mexico, killing at least 8 people and injuring 45, authorities say, reports AP.
PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:46 IST
