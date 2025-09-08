Left Menu

A train collides with a double-deck bus in Mexico, killing at least 8 people and injuring 45, authorities say, reports AP.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 08-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 21:46 IST
A train collides with a double-deck bus in Mexico, killing at least 8 people and injuring 45, authorities say, reports AP.

A train collides with a double-deck bus in Mexico, killing at least 8 people and injuring 45, authorities say, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times: CHP Faces Crackdown Amid Political Unrest

Turbulent Times: CHP Faces Crackdown Amid Political Unrest

 Global
2
Crackdown on Cough Syrup Narcotics: Major Seizure and Arrests

Crackdown on Cough Syrup Narcotics: Major Seizure and Arrests

 India
3
Tensions Escalate in Gaza Amid 'Last Warning' Proposal

Tensions Escalate in Gaza Amid 'Last Warning' Proposal

 Global
4
Navarro Urges India's Trade Shift Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Navarro Urges India's Trade Shift Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025