At least 60 people were killed in an overnight rebel attack in eastern Congo, an official says, reports AP.
PTI | Goma | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:57 IST
At least 60 people were killed in an overnight rebel attack in eastern Congo, an official says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congo
- rebels
- attack
- violence
- conflict
- unrest
- tragedy
- humanitarian
- crisis
- eastern Congo
Advertisement