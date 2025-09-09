PM Modi expresses confidence that Radhakrishnan will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen constitutional values.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
