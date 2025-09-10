DTC suspends its Delhi-Kathmandu bus service amid unrest in Nepal: Official to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:46 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
