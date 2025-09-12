Brazil's Bolsonaro sentenced to more than 27 years in prison after Supreme Court panel convicts him of attempting coup, reports AP.
PTI | Brasilia | Updated: 12-09-2025 03:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 03:58 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro sentenced to more than 27 years in prison after Supreme Court panel convicts him of attempting coup, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bolsonaro's Conviction: A Turning Point in Brazil's Democracy
Brazil's Bolsonaro Sentenced: A Landmark Political Conviction
Bolsonaro Jr. Seeks U.S. Support Against Brazilian Court Rulings
Bolsonaro's Conviction: Shaping Brazil's Democratic Future
Bolsonaro Sentenced for Coup Attempt: A Historic Verdict