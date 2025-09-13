Since 2014, I have given special stress on improving connectivity in Manipur: PM in Churachandpur.
PTI | Churachandpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Since 2014, I have given special stress on improving connectivity in Manipur: PM in Churachandpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi's Mega Infrastructure Boost in Manipur
Projects unveiled today will improve people's lives in Manipur, in terms of infrastructure, healthcare: Modi in Churachandpur.
Resurgence of Tourism in Jammu and Kashmir Amidst Adversity
BlackRock's $700 Million Bet on British Data-Centre Infrastructure
Modi's Infrastructure Push: Transforming Mizoram's Connectivity