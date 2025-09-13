Peace is paramount for development: PM in Manipur.
PTI | Churachandpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Peace is paramount for development: PM in Manipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Peace
- Development
- Manipur
- Prime Minister
- Stability
- Progress
- Economy
- Sustainability
- Growth
- Leadership
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Earlier, decisions made in Delhi took decades to reach here, but now Manipur progressing along with rest of nation: PM.
India will soon become world's third-largest economy, want to ensure fruits of development reach every corner of country: PM in Manipur.
India's economy grew by 7.8 pc in Q1 FY26, fastest among major economies: Modi in Mizoram.
Transformative Railway Projects in the Northeast: A Boost for Connectivity and Economy
PM Modi's Five-State Visit: A Testament to India's Rapid Progress