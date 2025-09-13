Earlier, decisions made in Delhi took decades to reach here, but now Manipur progressing along with rest of nation: PM.
PTI | Churachandpur | Updated: 13-09-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 13:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Earlier, decisions made in Delhi took decades to reach here, but now Manipur progressing along with rest of nation: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Manipur
- PM
- progress
- Delhi
- development
- nation
- Prime Minister
- decision-making
- implementation
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ignored and Unpraised: Prakash Mahajan's Resignation from MNS
Global conference on India's manuscript heritage adopts New Delhi Declaration to preserve, digitise, dissemination knowledge.
Formation of National Sports Board Set to Revamp Indian Sports Governance
Manuscripts living memory of nation, foundation of its civilisational identity: New Delhi Declaration.
Modi Launches Northeast's Growth Engine with Huge Development Push