Newly launched bioethanol plant at Numaligarh will significantly benefit farmers, tribals in Assam: PM.
PTI | Numaligarh | Updated: 14-09-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Newly launched bioethanol plant at Numaligarh will significantly benefit farmers, tribals in Assam: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- bioethanol
- plant
- Assam
- farmers
- Numaligarh
- tribal
- communities
- sustainable
- energy
- Prime Minister
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP govt committed to make Assam hub of trade, tourism: PM in Numaligarh.
BJP govt taking steps for welfare of tribals who were neglected during Congress rule: PM in Assam's Numaligarh.
Assam facing demographic challenge due to Congress' backing of infiltrators for votes, alleges PM in Numaligarh.
Assam govt evicting encroachers, providing deprived people land rights: PM in Numaligarh.
Cong responsible for insurgency in Assam, BJP brought development and gave recognition to state's heritage: PM in Numaligarh.