Amenities including road-infra lacking in Tiruvarur, native of CM Stalin, alleges TVK chief Vijay at rally in Cauvery delta.
PTI | Tiruvarur | Updated: 20-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 20-09-2025 18:15 IST
- Country:
- India
TVK chief Vijay says his party's goal is to see a Tamil Nadu without corruption.