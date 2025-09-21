PM Modi will address the nation today at 5 pm: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 11:06 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi will address the nation today at 5 pm: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Folk Singer Neha Singh Rathore Faces Legal Action for Anti-Government Social Media Posts
Maharashtra's One-Stop Portal: Access All Government Schemes
Mamata Banerjee Challenges Central Government's Claim on GST and Critiques BJP Policies
Nepal's Interim Government Forms Probe Panel: A Quest for Justice
Boosting Urban Development: Government's Push for Municipal Bonds