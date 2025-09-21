In historic move, UK recognises a Palestinian state despite opposition from US and Israel, reports AP.
PTI | London | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:47 IST
In historic move, UK recognises a Palestinian state despite opposition from US and Israel, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UK
- Palestine
- recognition
- diplomacy
- geopolitics
- Middle East
- peace talks
- Israel
- United States
- AP report
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France-Saudi Initiative Seeks New Path for Middle East Peace
Saudi-Pakistan Defense Pact: A Game-Changer in the Middle East Security Landscape
EU Unveils New Sanctions to Pave Way for Peace Talks
Media's Role in Climate Crisis: A Middle Eastern Perspective
Maoists Call for Ceasefire and Peace Talks: A Turning Tide?