Centre taking undue credit for lowering GST rates; move was initiated by state, claims Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 18:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre taking undue credit for lowering GST rates; move was initiated by state, claims Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bengal
- Chief Minister
- Mamata Banerjee
- GST
- Central government
- credit
- tax
- state
- centre
- economy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Challenges Centre's GST Credit Claims
Odisha Lauds Transformative Tax Reforms Driving Economic Growth
Mamata Banerjee Challenges Central Government's Claim on GST and Critiques BJP Policies
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre's GST Credit Claim
GST realised ‘one nation-one tax’ dream, PM Modi says; highlights how web of taxes/tolls had created hardships for business, consumers.