''In Waqf law Amendment matter too, everyone witnessed deceitful drama of AIADMK,'' alleges TN CM at an event in Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-09-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 21-09-2025 20:50 IST
- Country:
- India
''In Waqf law Amendment matter too, everyone witnessed deceitful drama of AIADMK,'' alleges TN CM at an event in Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
''Already content on Prophet Muhammad has been included in Tamil Nadu school syllabus,'' says CM Stalin at an Islamic event in Chennai.
''DMK is first political party that comes in support of Muslims,'' says CM Stalin addressing an event in Chennai.
It was DMK that fought against CAA with ''true spirit of friendship,'' says CM Stalin addressing an event in Chennai.
''Only due to legal fight by DMK and others, we have got stay on Waqf amendment provisions from Supreme Court,'' says TN CM in Chennai.
New Amendments to International Health Regulations Enter Into Force Globally