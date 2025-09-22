Cricketer Robin Uthappa appears before ED in online betting app case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Cricketer Robin Uthappa appears before ED in online betting app case: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic End: Teacher's Suicide Sparks Investigation into Alleged Harassment
Panic in Kolkata: Gym Shooting Sparks Investigation
Conservative Appointment: Cleary to Lead High-Profile Investigations
Mystery in Patna: Fatal Fall from Apartment Sparks Investigation
Dramatic Detention: Two Held in Assam Rifles Ambush Investigation