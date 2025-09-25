Tamil Nadu ready to implement Telangana's good schemes, this is healthy development politics: TN CM in Chennai event.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu ready to implement Telangana's good schemes, this is healthy development politics: TN CM in Chennai event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepal's Commitment to Justice and Governance Under PM Sushila Karki
India Strengthens Indigenous Fighter Jet Program with GE Collaboration
Historic Oil Export Agreement Revives Iraqi-Kurdish Collaboration
Data-Driven Governance: Haryana's Path to Development
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas: Vision for Post-War Governance and International Recognition