Left Menu

NDA constituent BPF sweeps Bodoland Territorial Council polls in Assam by winning 28 of 40 seats.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 27-09-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 10:20 IST
NDA constituent BPF sweeps Bodoland Territorial Council polls in Assam by winning 28 of 40 seats.
  • Country:
  • India

NDA constituent BPF sweeps Bodoland Territorial Council polls in Assam by winning 28 of 40 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NDA constituent BPF sweeps Bodoland Territorial Council polls in Assam by winning 28 of 40 seats.

NDA constituent BPF sweeps Bodoland Territorial Council polls in Assam by wi...

 India
2
Empowering Entrepreneurs: Maharashtra's MAGIC Incubation Centre

Empowering Entrepreneurs: Maharashtra's MAGIC Incubation Centre

 India
3
Sports Highlights: Ryder Cup Drama and Global NFL Expansion

Sports Highlights: Ryder Cup Drama and Global NFL Expansion

 Global
4
Health News Summary: From Tariffs to Medical Claims

Health News Summary: From Tariffs to Medical Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025