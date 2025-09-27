At Karur rally, TVK chief Vijay, without naming DMK's Senthil Balaji, targets ex-minister in a sarcastic manner.
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
At Karur rally, TVK chief Vijay, without naming DMK's Senthil Balaji, targets ex-minister in a sarcastic manner.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- TVK
- Karur
- Senthil Balaji
- DMK
- sarcasm
- politics
- rally
- speech
- engagement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
DMK promised to establish airport in Karur, but now has urged Centre to set up airport, says actor Vijay in Karur.
Vijay Challenges DMK on Election Promises
TVK chief Vijay targets ruling DMK over implementation of old pension scheme at Namakkal rally.
DMK has underground dealing with BJP, vote for DMK is vote for BJP, alleges TVK chief Vijay at Namakkal rally.
Vijay flays DMK, reiterates opposition to BJP, slams AIADMK-BJP alliance as 'opportunistic'.