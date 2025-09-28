Fatalities in TN stampede mounts to 40, says health official.
PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 28-09-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 13:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Fatalities in TN stampede mounts to 40, says health official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes as Snakebite Claims Lives: A Tale of Misguided Faith in Quackery
TVK Demands Investigation into Karur Rally Tragedy
Tragedy Strikes Political Rally in Tamil Nadu
Stampede Tragedy in Karur: 39 Lives Lost Amid Political Rally
Tragedy Strikes Karur: Political Rally Stampede Claims 39 Lives