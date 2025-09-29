Govt always open for dialogue on Ladakh matters with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance at any time: MHA.
Govt would continue to welcome discussion with LAB and KDA through High Powered Committee (HPC) on Ladakh or any such platform: MHA.
Govt confident that continuous dialogue with people of Ladakh would yield desired results in near future: MHA.
