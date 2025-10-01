Left Menu

Vote to end government shutdown fails in Senate as Democrats hold firm on health care demands, reports AP.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:55 IST
Vote to end government shutdown fails in Senate as Democrats hold firm on health care demands, reports AP.

Vote to end government shutdown fails in Senate as Democrats hold firm on health care demands, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Dismissal: Ex-STB Member Challenges Trump

Controversial Dismissal: Ex-STB Member Challenges Trump

 United States
2
Global Military Leaders Unite in Delhi for UN Peacekeeping Conclave

Global Military Leaders Unite in Delhi for UN Peacekeeping Conclave

 India
3
Tragic End for Delhi Student in Kota: Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding a Life Cut Short

Tragic End for Delhi Student in Kota: Mysterious Circumstances Surrounding a...

 India
4
Haryana's Crime-Fighting Tactics Yield Results

Haryana's Crime-Fighting Tactics Yield Results

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025