India's fintech prowess is getting global recognition, says PM Narendra Modi at GFF.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:29 IST
India's fintech prowess is getting global recognition, says PM Narendra Modi at GFF.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- fintech
- global
- recognition
- Narendra Modi
- GFF
- technology
- innovation
- festival
- finance
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Robotic Precision: Da Vinci Technology Revolutionizes Endometrial Cancer Surgery in India
India's Climate Strategy: Tradition Meets Technology
AI-Driven Mahabharat: A Fusion of Tradition and Technology Awaits
Visa Unveils Next-Gen Payment Solutions at GFF 2025
India-Korea Forge Ahead: Strengthening Ties in Technology and Trade