West Indies reach 26 for one at tea on day two of second first Test, trailing India by 492 runs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
West Indies reach 26 for one at tea on day two of second first Test, trailing India by 492 runs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Indies
- cricket
- India
- Test match
- lead
- chase
- tea
- run
- score
- team
Advertisement