Kenya's Lilian Kasait Rengeruk clinches women's title at Delhi Half Marathon.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 12-10-2025 08:04 IST
Kenya's Lilian Kasait Rengeruk clinches women's title at Delhi Half Marathon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Herminie Secures Victory in Seychelles Political Shift
Thrilling Stoppage-Time Victory Propels Whitecaps to Top of Conference
Italy Edges Closer to World Cup Playoffs with Estonia Victory
Hydrogen-Powered Victory: Taylor and Hansen Make History at Extreme H World Cup
Nat Sciver-Brunt's Century Powers England to Commanding Victory Over Sri Lanka