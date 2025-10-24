Will reduce LPG cylinder cost to Rs 500, increase old-age pension to Rs 1,500 if INDIA bloc forms govt in Bihar: Tejashwi.
PTI | Bakhtiyarpur | Updated: 24-10-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 12:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Will reduce LPG cylinder cost to Rs 500, increase old-age pension to Rs 1,500 if INDIA bloc forms govt in Bihar: Tejashwi.
If INDIA bloc comes to power in Bihar, I, as CM, will ensure corruption-free govt: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.