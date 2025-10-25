Foundation stone for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's 7.3 MTPA steel plant in Andhra Pradesh next month: CM Naidu to PTI.
Foundation stone for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel's 7.3 MTPA steel plant in Andhra Pradesh next month: CM Naidu to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
