If we form govt in Bihar, it will be a govt for all, not for any particular caste: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Begusarai.
PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 02-11-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 13:21 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
