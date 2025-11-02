Congress, RJD want to destroy Bihar's identity, alleges PM, urging voters to be 'aware' of two parties.
PTI | Arrah | Updated: 02-11-2025 14:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 14:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress, RJD want to destroy Bihar's identity, alleges PM, urging voters to be 'aware' of two parties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modi's Patna Roadshow: Rallying Support for NDA in Bihar Elections
Modi's Mega Roadshow Energizes Patna Ahead of Assembly Elections
Nepal Gears Up for March Elections Amid Political Dialogue
Bihar Elections: A Call for Peace and Democracy
Bihar's Upcoming Assembly Elections: A Peaceful Democratic Festival