Rs 26,000 cr to be spent to harness Koshi river water to irrigate 'Mithilanchal', if NDA voted to power in Bihar: Amit Shah in Darbhanga.
PTI | Darbhanga | Updated: 04-11-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Rs 26,000 cr to be spent to harness Koshi river water to irrigate 'Mithilanchal', if NDA voted to power in Bihar: Amit Shah in Darbhanga.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Champions NDA's Vision for Bihar's Development
Bihar's Political Battlefield Heats Up: NDA's Confidence Vs. MGB's Promises
I dare Rahul Gandhi to organise as many yatras as he can to protect infiltrators; we will drive out illegal immigrants: Amit Shah in Bihar.
Amit Shah Targets Dynastic Politics; Pledges Increased Farmer Aid
Champaran is witness to how Bihar's land remained blood-soaked during RJD's 'jungle raj': Amit Shah at poll rally in Bettiah.