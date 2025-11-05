Democrat Aftab Pureval wins Cincinnati mayoral election over Cory Bowman, half-brother of JD Vance, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2025 07:13 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 07:13 IST
