Four factories gutted in massive fire in Indore: Police.
PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Four factories gutted in massive fire in Indore: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- fire
- factories
- police
- damage
- safety
- regulations
- emergency
- casualties
- investigation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh's Road Safety Triumph Amid Natural Disasters
Congress Demands Justice and Safety After Bilaspur Train Tragedy
Quake-Damaged Blue Mosque Urgently Awaits Reconstruction Amid Afghan Winter Onset
Air India Ensures Passenger Safety Amid Mid-Flight Diversion
Maha Mumbai Metro's Advanced Trials: Ensuring Safety and Efficiency