Federal judge orders Trump administration to fully fund SNAP benefits in November, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 02:39 IST
Federal judge orders Trump administration to fully fund SNAP benefits in November, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Mandates Full SNAP Funding Amidst Government Shutdown
Judge Orders Full Funding for SNAP Amidst Federal Shutdown
Court Urged to Release Full SNAP Benefits
Microsoft's Bold Leap: Superintelligence in Medical Diagnosis
Cove Capital and Tau-Ken Samruk Forge Deal to Tap Kazakhstan's Rich Tungsten Deposit