Two workers killed, 20 injured in boiler explosion and subsequent fire at pharmaceutical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district: Officials.
PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:50 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
