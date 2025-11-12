Left Menu

Two workers killed, 20 injured in boiler explosion and subsequent fire at pharmaceutical factory in Gujarat's Bharuch district: Officials.

PTI | Bharuch | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

