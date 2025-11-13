House passes bill to end nation's longest government shutdown on Day 43, sending measure to Trump for his signature, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2025 07:03 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 07:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
