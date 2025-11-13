Perpetrators of blast in Delhi will be brought to book, given strictest possible punishment: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:17 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
