CPIM(L) Liberation's Sandeep Saurav leads in Paliganj by 241 votes, LJP (RV)'s Sunil Kumar trails: EC.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:32 IST
- Country:
- India
CPIM(L) Liberation's Sandeep Saurav leads in Paliganj by 241 votes, LJP (RV)'s Sunil Kumar trails: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sandeep Saurav
- Paliganj
- election
- CPIM(L)
- LJP
- RV
- lead
- votes
- Sunil Kumar
- EC
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha trails in Lakhisarai, Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar leads by 79 votes: EC.
Nail-Biting Race in Jubilee Hills: Yadav Takes Early Lead
BJP's Devyani Rana Leads in High-Stakes Nagrota Bypoll
NDA leading in 102 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 33 in Bihar, according to EC.
Somesh Chandra Soren Leads in Ghatshila By-election