Bihar verdict not just a mandate but also a tsunami; be it Bihar or the nation, people have utmost faith in PM Modi: BJP chief Nadda.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar verdict not just a mandate but also a tsunami; be it Bihar or the nation, people have utmost faith in PM Modi: BJP chief Nadda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar's Historic Election Victory: Modi's Development Wins
Bihar Election Defeat: A Wake-Up Call for Mahagatbandhan
Karnataka Leadership Boils as Congress Faces Power Struggle
PM Modi Lauds NDA's Historic Victory in Bihar Elections, Vows No Return of 'Katta Sarkar'
Landslide Victory: NDA Secures Historic Win in Bihar Elections