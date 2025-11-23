Centre has no intention of presenting any Bill on Chandigarh's administration in Winter session of Parliament: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 13:11 IST
Centre has no intention of presenting any Bill on Chandigarh's administration in Winter session of Parliament: MHA.
