Opposition worried as people of country do not vote for them and SIR will delete names of illegal immigrants who back them: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Opposition worried as people of country do not vote for them and SIR will delete names of illegal immigrants who back them: Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Myanmar's Defiant Silence: A Protest Against Military-Run Elections
Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra Local Elections Leadership
Opposition can boycott Parliament, but we will ensure that no illegal immigrant remains in voter list: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
Opposition raised the issue of SIR to keep illegal immigrants in voter lists: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.