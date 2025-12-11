One dead, 2 others injured as portion of balcony of building located near south Mumbai's Masjid Bunder station collapses: Officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 23:37 IST
One dead, 2 others injured as portion of balcony of building located near south Mumbai's Masjid Bunder station collapses: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
